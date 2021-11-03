Cristiano Ronaldo is an incredible player, admits Gian Piero Gasperini
Today at 7:47 PM
Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has revealed that he spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of their match against Manchester United and admitted that he admires the striker's prowess in front of goal. Ronaldo scored a brace to rescue a point for the Red Devils in their Champions League encounter.
Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a homecoming to the Theatre of Dreams in the summer from Juventus as he arrived in England for his second spell with the Manchester club. The mercurial Portuguese has started the current campaign brightly for the Red Devils as he has scored nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions. Two of those goals were scored yesterday against Atalanta during their group-stage tie in the Champions League.
Ilicic scored the opening goal of the game in the 12th minute with a side-footed finish went crept past David De Gea's arms. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored at the end of stoppage time in the first minute to equalize for the English giants. Duvan Zapata restored the lead for the Serie A team in the 56th minute as he lashed a shot past the United goalkeeper. United restored parity in the closing stages of the game as Ronaldo unleashed a shot into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box in the 91st minute. Ronaldo's heroics at the Gewiss Stadium earned the top spot in the group for United and Gasperini praised the Portuguese international after the end of the match.
"At the end of the match, I spoke with Ronaldo. He's an incredible player, some even call him a problem. That’s a nice problem to have. He rarely gets it off target; half the time he scores, half the time it is saved. I told him, ‘You know what we say in Italy? Go to hell’,” Gasperini told Sky Italia.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Duvan Zapata
- Gian Piero Gasperini
- David De Gea
- Uefa Champions League
- Manchester United
- Atalanta Bc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.