Cristiano Ronaldo is an incredible player, admits Gian Piero Gasperini

Ilicic scored the opening goal of the game in the 12th minute with a side-footed finish went crept past David De Gea's arms. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored at the end of stoppage time in the first minute to equalize for the English giants. Duvan Zapata restored the lead for the Serie A team in the 56th minute as he lashed a shot past the United goalkeeper. United restored parity in the closing stages of the game as Ronaldo unleashed a shot into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box in the 91st minute. Ronaldo's heroics at the Gewiss Stadium earned the top spot in the group for United and Gasperini praised the Portuguese international after the end of the match.