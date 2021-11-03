Biggest thing with Paul Pogba is his concentration as he goes away sometimes, claims Paul Scholes
Today at 9:45 PM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed that Paul Pogba’s biggest problem is the fact that he lacks concentration and tends to go ‘away with the fairies sometimes’. The midfielder has struggled for form this season despite contributing to seven assists across all competitions so far.
Despite having played in all but one game this season for Manchester United, Paul Pogba is yet to find the net for the Red Devils this season. However, the midfielder has been brilliant, with seven assists across all competitions for the club but his performances have been far from consistent. It has seen fans and critics alike criticize the midfielder especially after his latest performance.
While Manchester United walked away with a 2-2- draw against Atalanta, in Bergamo, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Pogba’s performance was far from impressive. The midfielder was ineffectual and it saw Paul Scholes admit that the Frenchman’s concentration is his biggest let down. The Manchester United legend added that Pogba sometimes “goes awa with the fairies” and it’s a massive concern for the club.
"He needs somebody talking to him all the time, someone there who he totally respects and is experienced. He is a really experienced player, but he will get to 35 and will be doing the same stupid stuff, stud-rolling the ball - and people know it. The biggest thing with the player is his concentration - he goes away with the fairies sometimes," Scholes told BT Sport.
"At Juventus he was excellent and that’s why we signed him, but you look at [players around him] – [Andrea] Pirlo, [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Gianluigi] Buffon, an aggressive manager, telling him all the time and he will need that kind of treatment until he is 35."
