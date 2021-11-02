Tottenham hire Antonio Conte as new manager after parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as the Spurs manager in the summer but lasted at the post for only four months before he was relieved of his managerial duties. The Portuguese manager was in charge of the Lilywhites for 17 games but he only managed to secure eight victories while suffering seven defeats. Nuno started the season well with Spurs as they managed to win their opening three matches of the Premier League campaign.

Things did not go according to plan for Nuno after that as Tottenham's results drastically fell off and the underwhelming performances on the pitch forced the board's hand and Nuno was sacked on Monday. That saw rumours indicate that Paulo Fonseca, Sergio Conceicao or Antonio Conte were the front-runners with the Italian eventually taking the lead. That has now been confirmed via an official statement from Tottenham and Conte revealed his excitement at taking charge of Spurs for the duration of his 18-month contract.

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again. Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world. I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality, and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach,” Conte told the club website.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching. But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction,” he added.