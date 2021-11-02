Thiago Alcantara trained normally and is in contention, reveals Jurgen Klopp

"Fabinho and Thiago trained completely normally and are in contention, which is good obviously. It’s very helpful and so we will see. Naby has a hamstring injury so will be out for a while. Injuries [in this] period of the season are completely normal, as long as they are not too harsh we have to accept that. The players will be back, hopefully soon, and then they are in contention again as well. But for tomorrow only the fit players, obviously,” Klopp told in his pre-match press conference.