Thiago Alcantara trained normally and is in contention, reveals Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:03 PM
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara is in contention to feature for the Merseyside club against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group-stage tie. The Spaniard had suffered a calf injury in Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace in September in the Premier League.
Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool on a four-year contract in the summer of 2020 as he wished to move on to greener pastures after his stint with Bayern Munich. The Reds were quick to pull the trigger on the deal to bring the Spaniard to Anfield for a reported fee of £20 million with the potential for a further £5m in add-ons. The Spanish international went on to make 30 appearances in all competitions while scoring one goal for the English side.
The 30-year-old midfielder was unable to replicate his performances at Germany for Liverpool as he suffered a bout of Covid-19 and a knee injury that made him unable to string up any sort of consistency to his game. The Spanish maestro suffered another injury in September and has missed out on a total of nine matches across all competitions for the Reds but is now fully fit and back in training. Thiago's return coincides with the Reds's clash against Atletico Madrid and Klopp has indicated that he could feature against the Spanish champions.
"Fabinho and Thiago trained completely normally and are in contention, which is good obviously. It’s very helpful and so we will see. Naby has a hamstring injury so will be out for a while. Injuries [in this] period of the season are completely normal, as long as they are not too harsh we have to accept that. The players will be back, hopefully soon, and then they are in contention again as well. But for tomorrow only the fit players, obviously,” Klopp told in his pre-match press conference.
