Reports | Paris Saint-Germain looking to convince Paul Pogba to sign next summer

Not only that, the 28-year-old has helped the club win the EFL Cup and the Europa League trophies but his consistency and displays have often been a talking point as he has failed to replicate his performances for the French national team at Old Trafford. But Pogba now has less than a year remaining on his deal and a host of European clubs are keen on signing the 2018 World Cup winner on a free transfer. Not only that, Goal has reported that the Red Devils have offered him a new contract but Pogba has yet to make a decision on his future.