Reports | Paris Saint-Germain looking to convince Paul Pogba to sign next summer
Today at 10:01 PM
According to Goal, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could sign with French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer as the Frenchman will not be signing an extension with the English club. Pogba has less than a year remaining on his current deal and is free to talk to clubs from January.
Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for his second spell at the club from Juventus for a transfer fee of €105 million-plus €5 million in additional bonuses. Huge expectations were placed on the former United academy star upon his return due to what was then the record for the highest transfer fee in world football. The Frenchman has gone on to make 218 appearances so far for the Manchester side while scoring 38 goals and providing 49 assists across all competitions.
Not only that, the 28-year-old has helped the club win the EFL Cup and the Europa League trophies but his consistency and displays have often been a talking point as he has failed to replicate his performances for the French national team at Old Trafford. But Pogba now has less than a year remaining on his deal and a host of European clubs are keen on signing the 2018 World Cup winner on a free transfer. Not only that, Goal has reported that the Red Devils have offered him a new contract but Pogba has yet to make a decision on his future.
The report has also revealed that Paris Saint-Germain are the frontrunners to secure his signature and will do their best to convince Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola, with the pair said to be considering their options at the moment. Sources have indicated that any and all talks will have to wait until the end of the season as the United midfielder aims to pursue silverware with the English giants in domestic and European competitions.
