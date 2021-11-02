Reports | Newcastle United in talks with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery to be their next manager
Today at 7:27 PM
According to Goal, Newcastle United have entered into talks with Villarreal boss Unai Emery but the report has also indicated that former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is also in contention for the job. The Magpies parted ways with Steve Bruce in late October and are looking for a new head coach.
Newcastle United have continued with their ambitious plans on the back of a €300 million takeover by a consortium consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and PCP Capital Partners. It saw them part ways with Steve Bruce via mutual consent in October and since then, several candidates have been linked with the job. The list includes Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Lucien Favre, Paulo Fonseca, and Robert Martinez, with them seen as the frontrunners for the spot but the Magpies have narrowed their search to two candidates.
According to Goal, Unai Emery, who is currently in charge of the Spanish side Villarreal, is the frontrunner to succeed Bruce at St James' Park despite the fact that Emery has a contract that lasts through to the summer of 2023 with the La Liga side. However, it is understood that the Premier League side would need to pay a sum of €6 million in compensation in order to secure their target. Emery has Premier League experience, with him spending time at Arsenal for 18 months, overseeing 43 wins and 19 defeats.
However, his Arsenal side was riddled with inconsistency and an inability to push on to greater heights which saw the North London side eventually sack him. But the Spaniard isn't the Magpies only choice as Goal has further reported that Eddie Howe is also in the picture to be the next Newcastle manager with the English coach having established himself as a credible manager in the English top-flight division with Bournemouth as he took the club from League Two to the Premier League.
