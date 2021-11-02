Real Madrid haven’t said anything to me but I’m calm, reveals Vinicius Junior
Today at 8:58 PM
In light of questions about his contract, Vinicius Junior has revealed that while Real Madrid haven’t said anything, he’s calm about the situation as he wants to renew and stay at the club. The 21-year-old has three years left on his deal, but is reportedly said to be looking for better wages.
Few players have impressed this season as much as Vinicius Junior has with the Brazilian enjoying a superb start to the 2021/22 season. So far, the 21-year-old has netted nine goals across all competitions, which is just under double his previous best tally and he has done that in just 14 games. But there have been questions asked as Junior is still on the contract he got when he first arrived at the club and it makes him amongst Real Madrid’s lowest paid players.
Only Jesus Vallejo and Andrey Lunin are paid less which is a concern as the 21-year-old’s form and talent has caught the eye this season, with a few clubs said to be interest. However, despite that, Vinicius Junior has admitted that while Real Madrid “haven’t said anything to” him, he is calm about the situation and does want to renew. The forward also added that he wants to stay at the club “for a long-time” and it doesn’t matter how much he gets paid.
"They haven't said anything to me, but I'm calm. There's a lot of time left. Of course I want to renew, I want to be here for a long time. The contract I have is still the one from when I was 16. It doesn't matter when I renew or how much I'll get paid. The important thing is the satisfaction of being at the best team in the world," Vinicius said, reported ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.