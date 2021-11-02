Real Madrid haven’t said anything to me but I’m calm, reveals Vinicius Junior

Few players have impressed this season as much as Vinicius Junior has with the Brazilian enjoying a superb start to the 2021/22 season. So far, the 21-year-old has netted nine goals across all competitions, which is just under double his previous best tally and he has done that in just 14 games. But there have been questions asked as Junior is still on the contract he got when he first arrived at the club and it makes him amongst Real Madrid’s lowest paid players.