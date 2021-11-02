Paris Saint-Germain leave Lionel Messi out of Champions League squad due to injuries
In a statement, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that they Lionel Messi has been left out of their squad for their clash against RB Leipzig as the Argentine because of various injuries. The Argentine has endured a tough time since signing for PSG, with him making just 8 appearances so far.
A lot was expected when Lionel Messi signed for PSG on a free-transfer especially after the Argentine’s stellar two decade spell at Barcelona. It saw fans and critics expect a lot from the 34-year-old forward but things haven’t quite clicked yet for either team. Instead, Messi has made just eight appearances for his new side and is yet to score in the Ligue 1. That is because of various injuries with the Argentine making just five appearances in the league.
However, in his three Champions League appearances so far, Messi has netted three goals including a brace in PSG’s 3-2 win over RB Leipzig last time around. But the 34-year-old won’t be present for the club’s second game against the German side as the club confirmed that he has a hamstring and a left-knee issue. The statement also confirmed that Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Leandro Parades will also be out injured for a while.
"Leo Messi has hamstring discomfort in his left leg and knee pain following a contusion. Sergio Ramos continues his individual training on the pitch and will return to the squad in the coming days,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“Marco Verratti is currently working in the gym and in the swimming pool and is continuing his care for his lesion of the left oblique muscles. Leandro Paredes resumed running, 19 days after his grade 3 injury to the left quadriceps.”
