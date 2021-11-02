Paris Saint-Germain leave Lionel Messi out of Champions League squad due to injuries

A lot was expected when Lionel Messi signed for PSG on a free-transfer especially after the Argentine’s stellar two decade spell at Barcelona. It saw fans and critics expect a lot from the 34-year-old forward but things haven’t quite clicked yet for either team. Instead, Messi has made just eight appearances for his new side and is yet to score in the Ligue 1. That is because of various injuries with the Argentine making just five appearances in the league.