It's a team before any individual, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 12:07 AM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United players must prioritize the team before themselves to ensure that the English club can achieve their ambitions. United beat Tottenham in a convincing 3-0 victory on Saturday and face Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.
It’s been a tumultuous week for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his side was thrashed by Liverpool in their 5-0 defeat to the Merseyside club last week. Pressure piled on the Norwegian manager as United was on a four-game winless run in the Premier League after the defeat. Supporters and pundits alike called for the sacking of Solskjaer but the United board persisted with the Norwegian as he took charge of the Manchester club against Tottenham.
United underwent an away trip to play Spurs and beat them in convincing fashion as they beat the London side with a scoreline of 3-0. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford sealed the win as the pressure eased on the Norwegian’s shoulders. But the Red Devils face a daunting set of fixtures in the upcoming weeks as they look to turn their fortunes around for the current campaign. Solskjaer encouraged his squad to prioritize the team rather than focusing on individual targets.
"When you're at a place like this, we've got so many players and we don't have time for anyone to sulk or not give energy to the team. If you're not in the starting XI you're there to support your teammates and you come on and do your best when you come on; if you don't come on then what's the single most important thing you can do to help the team? And the attitude was spot on,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference.
"Yeah, I understand players want to play and nobody is happy when they don't play. But the squad morale has been really good and it has to be really good. It can't be that we've done one game now and then everyone is thinking about themselves. It's a team before any individual," he added.
