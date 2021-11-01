It's a team before any individual, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"When you're at a place like this, we've got so many players and we don't have time for anyone to sulk or not give energy to the team. If you're not in the starting XI you're there to support your teammates and you come on and do your best when you come on; if you don't come on then what's the single most important thing you can do to help the team? And the attitude was spot on,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference.