Any football player would want to play at Anfield, reveals Luis Suarez
Today at 12:06 AM
Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez has admitted that any football player would be lucky to play in an electric atmosphere at Anfield and that it was a dream come true for him personally during his time at Liverpool. The Uruguayan international departed the Merseyside club for Barcelona in 2014.
Luis Suarez has established himself as one of the best strikers of his generation during his stints with Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, and at now Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan international signed for Liverpool in January 2011 from Ajax and quickly proved that he was one of the best strikers in the Premier League during his time with the Reds. The forward went on to make 133 appearances while scoring 82 goals and 47 assists during his time at the club.
The Uruguayan striker departed for Barcelona in the summer of 2014 for a fee of £64.98 million and went on to continue his scoring exploits with the Catalan club. However, Suarez was eventually seen as an expendable player by then Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the forward was allowed to join rivals Atletico Madrid. He returns to Anfield with Atletico Madrid as they play each other in the Champions League and the Uruguayan has looked back fondly at his time at Liverpool.
“When I joined Liverpool, I remembered that this was a team I played with on the PlayStation. Any football player would want to play there – any child, any teenager. It was amazing to see the atmosphere at Anfield. Watching the Premier League games was incredible, as was the opportunity to make one of my dreams come true, to be there, to feel the people's love from the very first minute,” Suarez told UEFA’s official website
“They could see my commitment, my desire for Liverpool to continue to be in the footballing elite. It was unbelievable and it gave me extra motivation to play at Anfield,” he added.
