Any football player would want to play at Anfield, reveals Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has established himself as one of the best strikers of his generation during his stints with Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, and at now Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan international signed for Liverpool in January 2011 from Ajax and quickly proved that he was one of the best strikers in the Premier League during his time with the Reds. The forward went on to make 133 appearances while scoring 82 goals and 47 assists during his time at the club.