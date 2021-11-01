Tottenham part ways with Nuno Espirito Santo four months after appointing him as manager
Today at 4:41 PM
In a statement, Tottenham have confirmed that they have parted ways Nuno Espirito Santo less than four months after they handed the 47-year-old a two-year contract as their new manager. The report has indicated that a ‘further coaching update’ will follow with Antonio Conte favourite to replace him.
After a dismal defeat to Manchester United over the weekend, it saw reports emerge on Sunday that Tottenham were looking at potentially sacking Nuno Espirito Santo. That was later confirmed by Fabrizio Romano as he reported that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici had a crisis meeting with the discussion held about Nuno’s future. Not only that, reports began to emerge that Paulo Fonseca, Sergio Conceicao and Antonio Conte were favourites to replace him.
However, with nothing confirmed, fans and critics alike were far from concerned but things have changed as Tottenham have confirmed that they have relieved Nuno Espirito Santo of his job. The statement, on the club’s website, has also revealed that his coaching staff of “Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias” have also left the club.
“The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties. A further coaching update will follow in due course,” reads the statement on Tottenham’s website.
The statement came with a quote from Fabio Paratici, who conveyed his sympathies to Nuno Espirito Santo and thanked the 47-year-old for the work he did in the four months since he signed his contract.
"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision. Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future,” Patrici told Tottenham’s website.
Club announcement.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 1, 2021
