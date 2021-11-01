Reports | Tottenham in talks with Antonio Conte after parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo

However, four months later and the scenario hasn’t changed as the Guardian are reporting that Tottenham are now in advanced talks to appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager. This comes not even hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after a dismal run of form, which included defeats to Manchester United, Vitesse Armen, West Ham and a few other sides. The report has indicated that while Conte is against talking jobs halfway through the season, Tottenham have convinced him to change his mind.