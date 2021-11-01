Reports | Tottenham in talks with Antonio Conte after parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo
Today at 4:46 PM
According to the Guardian, Tottenham are in advanced talks with Antonio Conte after they sacked Nuno Espirito Santo earlier today following a dismal run of performances. The Italian manager has been unemployed after he left Inter Milan at the start of this season, after winning the Serie A title.
With Inter Milan in financial turmoil, it saw the club part ways with Antonio Conte after the Italian was reportedly unwilling to sacrifice the team in order to help the club survive. But with the former Juventus and Chelsea manager on the market, it saw Tottenham make an approach. Reports indicated that Spurs were closing in on a contract before the move fell apart and the North London side eventually appointed Nuno Espirito Santo.
However, four months later and the scenario hasn’t changed as the Guardian are reporting that Tottenham are now in advanced talks to appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager. This comes not even hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after a dismal run of form, which included defeats to Manchester United, Vitesse Armen, West Ham and a few other sides. The report has indicated that while Conte is against talking jobs halfway through the season, Tottenham have convinced him to change his mind.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also reported that the former Italy boss is keen on the job with talks said to be in the final stages, including a salary and a long-term deal for Conte. However, Manchester United are also said to be interested in the Italian, with Conte also reportedly keen on signing for the Old Trafford side if they sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Antonio Conte is ready to accept Tottenham proposal. Talks underway and understood to be ‘at final stages’ - salary and long term contract discussed but he seems convinced to say ‘yes’. ⚪️🇮🇹 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2021
Negotiations to continue in the next few hours in order to complete the agreement. pic.twitter.com/quih3onc7z
