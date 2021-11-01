Reports | Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham future hanging by thread after crisis talks
Today at 2:35 PM
According to the Guardian, Tottenham have held crisis talks following the defeat to Manchester United which has seen Nuno Espirito Santo’s future at the club held up by a thread. The 47-year—old hasn’t quite clicked into gear in North London with the club languishing eighth on the league table.
While Ryan Mason’s stint as interim manager was good, Tottenham opted not to appoint the former Spurs star and instead choose to go another direction instead. However, the club spent a few months looking for various options before eventually settling on Nuno Espirito Santo. The 47-year-old had recently left Wolves but a little more than three months went by, things so far haven’t quite gone according to plan for the club.
It has seen Tottenham lose five out of their ten Premier League games with the North London club also sitting third in their Europa Conference League table, behind Vitesse and Stade Rennais. But the loss to Manchester United has reportedly been the last straw as the Guardian has reported that the club has had an emergency crisis meeting. The report has indicated that despite Nuno signing a two-year contract, the board plus Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are set to discuss the manager’s future.
Reports have further indicated that both Sérgio Conceição and Paulo Fonseca are in the running to replace the current Tottenham boss although no decision has been made yet. Fabrizio Romano has further revealed that Spurs are now creating a shortlist of potential replacements with Antonio Conte at the top of the list and has also reported that Nuno Espirito Santo’s job is in ‘more than danger’.
Tottenham board now considering candidates list before sacking Nuno. Decision still to be communicated but job understood to be ‘more than in danger’. ⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2021
Nuno’s waiting - Antonio Conte has always been top of Paratici’s list since last summer [there was no agreement].
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Nuno Espirito Santo
- Jose Mourinho
- Sergio Conceicao
- Paulo Fonseca
- English Premier League
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.