Reports | Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham future hanging by thread after crisis talks

It has seen Tottenham lose five out of their ten Premier League games with the North London club also sitting third in their Europa Conference League table, behind Vitesse and Stade Rennais. But the loss to Manchester United has reportedly been the last straw as the Guardian has reported that the club has had an emergency crisis meeting. The report has indicated that despite Nuno signing a two-year contract, the board plus Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are set to discuss the manager’s future.