 user tracker image
sport iconFootball

    More Options

    Reports | Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham future hanging by thread after crisis talks

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed in July

    Twitter

    Reports | Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham future hanging by thread after crisis talks

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:35 PM

    According to the Guardian, Tottenham have held crisis talks following the defeat to Manchester United which has seen Nuno Espirito Santo’s future at the club held up by a thread. The 47-year—old hasn’t quite clicked into gear in North London with the club languishing eighth on the league table.

    While Ryan Mason’s stint as interim manager was good, Tottenham opted not to appoint the former Spurs star and instead choose to go another direction instead. However, the club spent a few months looking for various options before eventually settling on Nuno Espirito Santo. The 47-year-old had recently left Wolves but a little more than three months went by, things so far haven’t quite gone according to plan for the club.

    It has seen Tottenham lose five out of their ten Premier League games with the North London club also sitting third in their Europa Conference League table, behind Vitesse and Stade Rennais. But the loss to Manchester United has reportedly been the last straw as the Guardian has reported that the club has had an emergency crisis meeting. The report has indicated that despite Nuno signing a two-year contract, the board plus Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are set to discuss the manager’s future.

    Reports have further indicated that both Sérgio Conceição and Paulo Fonseca are in the running to replace the current Tottenham boss although no decision has been made yet. Fabrizio Romano has further revealed that Spurs are now creating a shortlist of potential replacements with Antonio Conte at the top of the list and has also reported that Nuno Espirito Santo’s job is in ‘more than danger’.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down