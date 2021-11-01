Reports | Barcelona eye Donny van de Beek capture from Manchester United
Today at 8:23 PM
According to reports from Goal, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could be set for a move to Barcelona in the January transfer window as the midfielder plays a part-time role for the Manchester club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United bought van de Beek from Ajax in summer 2020.
Donny van de Beek established himself as a key component of the Ajax squad during his tenure with the Dutch giants and the midfielder regularly impressed under the spotlight in both domestic and European competitions. His impressive performances in the Champions League and the Eredivisie attracted the attention of a host of European clubs and Manchester United sealed his signing in summer 2020 for a reported fee of £35 million-plus £5 million in add-ons.
The attacking midfielder signed a five-year contract as he signed with the English giants but his tenure in the English top-flight could be cut short soon. It has not gone according to plan for Van de Beek at United as he only started four league matches in his maiden campaign. The former Ajax star has made 39 appearances across all competitions to date while scoring a solitary goal and providing two assists so far.
Van de Beek’s tenuous time at Old Trafford could soon be over according to reports from Goal as Barcelona looks to bring the United star to the Camp Nou during the January transfer window. It is understood that the Catalan club has been keeping tabs on the midfielder and could pull the trigger to seal his signing in the winter window.
Barcelona’s financial woes will mean that they can only offer a loan deal to United when they make a formal approach for the 24-year-old. It is understood that Van de Beek is open to a move away from Old Trafford and is eager to play for the Spanish giants if the opportunity arises.
