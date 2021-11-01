Have nothing more to prove but I don’t want to retire and then regret it, proclaims Zlatan Ibrahimovic

It has seen many impressed with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s performances especially after a beyond impressive showing against AS Roma over the weekend with Ibra scoring once and assisting another in a 2-1 win. However, with questions as to how much longer he can still play football, the Swede quashed any rumours of him retiring soon and admitted that he wants to play until he is “kicked out”. Ibrahimovic also added that he wants to “keep improving every day” and believes he is “more intelligent now” and has more experience to help him out.