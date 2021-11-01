Have nothing more to prove but I don’t want to retire and then regret it, proclaims Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Today at 4:12 PM
In light of his impressive showing against AS Roma, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that despite him being 40 years old, he has no intentions of retiring and wants to keep playing until he’s finished. The Swede made his comeback from injury recently and has three Serie A goals this season.
When AC Milan signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and brought the Swedish forward back to Europe, not a lot was expected from the 40-year-old but things didn’t go that way. Instead, Ibrahimovic netted 10 goals in the second half of the 2019/20 season before scoring 15 in an injury-hit 2020/21 season. His injury issues have continued into this season but the forward recently made his comeback and has already scored twice in three league games.
It has seen many impressed with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s performances especially after a beyond impressive showing against AS Roma over the weekend with Ibra scoring once and assisting another in a 2-1 win. However, with questions as to how much longer he can still play football, the Swede quashed any rumours of him retiring soon and admitted that he wants to play until he is “kicked out”. Ibrahimovic also added that he wants to “keep improving every day” and believes he is “more intelligent now” and has more experience to help him out.
“The secret to my longevity is in the mind, as I am trying to prove that 40 is just a number and I can continue to do what I love. I want to keep improving every day. Obviously, I can’t play the way I did before, but I am more intelligent now and have more experience," Ibrahimovic told Telefoot.
“I am not surprised by my performances, I am the best. I have nothing more to prove, but I don’t want to retire and then regret it, thinking I could’ve continued. I don’t want to stop until I am kicked out, well and truly finished.”
