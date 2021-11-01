Always said that I would love to be able to help Barcelona one day, admits Lionel Messi

With Barcelona struggling immensely without Lionel Messi, few will deny the impact and influence the Argentine had on both the club and the team. Not only that, with Messi still finding his feet at PSG, it has many fans and critics alike wondering whether the 34-year-old will ever go back to Spain and the Camp Nou. The move may not happen as a player with Messi already confirming in the past, that he plans on retiring at Newell’s Old Boys but it could be on the cards after that.