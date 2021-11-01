Always said that I would love to be able to help Barcelona one day, admits Lionel Messi
Today at 3:15 PM
Lionel Messi has confessed that he still has his heart set on going back to Barcelona one day but after he retires from football and as a technical secretary at some point in the future. The Argentine left the Camp Nou this summer after spending more than two decades with the club, signing for PSG.
With Barcelona struggling immensely without Lionel Messi, few will deny the impact and influence the Argentine had on both the club and the team. Not only that, with Messi still finding his feet at PSG, it has many fans and critics alike wondering whether the 34-year-old will ever go back to Spain and the Camp Nou. The move may not happen as a player with Messi already confirming in the past, that he plans on retiring at Newell’s Old Boys but it could be on the cards after that.
The Argentine confirmed that and revealed that he does indeed have plans on going back to Barcelona one day in the near future after he retires. However, Messi admitted that while he would love to be a “technical secretary at some point”, he doesn’t know if it will be at Barcelona or somewhere else but he would “love to be able to help the club” one day.
"Yes. I always said that I would love to be able to help the club. I would love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it will be at Barcelona or not. Or if it will be elsewhere,” Messi said, reported Goal.
“If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be good, to continue growing and to continue being one of the best in the world."
