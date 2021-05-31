Two or three new guys could be very good for Chelsea, asserts Thomas Tuchel
Today at 5:14 PM
Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is ready to work with the Chelsea board to make 'two or three' additions in the summer transfer window. Tuchel capped off a topsy turvy season with the Blues by leading the club to an unexpected Champions League glory and he has even bigger plans next season.
Roman Abramovich’s investments have finally paid off with the additions of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy to the ranks alongside Thomas Tuchel for the departed Frank Lampard has worked wonders for the Blues. Looking to build on their current success, Tuchel is keen on making significant additions that will help to establish Chelsea as potential title contenders for the coming seasons.
Reports have indicated that funds will be spread a limited this time around owing to the big-budget spending from last season, but the intention is to establish significant changes that can provide effective and quick results as has been the style under Abramovich. It saw Tuchel admit that only two or three new signings could change the team with it a constant thing and one must “never deny change”.
"Two or three could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change. That you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing," Tuchel said, reported by Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.