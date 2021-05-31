Thierry Henry rejoins Belgium as an assistant coach for postponed Euro 2020
Today at 6:04 PM
Belgium has confirmed that Thierry Henry is back in Roberto Martinez's coaching staff with the Frenchman joining up for the upcoming Euro 2020. The France legend was an assistant coach for Belgium between 2016-18 and was with the squad when they finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The addition of Thierry Henry to the Belgium squad has been seen as a potential boost to Belgium’s title hopes for the upcoming Euros. Henry had to leave, after his earlier stint with Belgium, to sign for AS Monaco and has since been in charge of Major League Soccer team CF Montreal, stepping down in February for personal reasons. However, the Arsenal legend is back with the Belgium Red Devils and will be a part of their coaching staff for the upcoming Euros.
They have been drawn in Group B with Denmark, Finland and Russia and begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on June 12. But the Henry news overjoyed Robert Martinez and he confirmed that he's delighted at the fact that the former Monaco boss can join them. The Belgium head coach also added that their new addition knows everyone within the squad and thus bringing Henry back makes sense.
“We are delighted that Thierry can join us for the Euros. His tournament experience and international football know-how is a great added value to our staff. Thierry knows almost every player and staff member and it feels only natural that we can carry on the story started in the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup and its bronze-medal conclusion, Martinez said, reported by ESPN.
Thierry Henry is back. Discover our full #EURO2020 staff list in our RBFA APP. 📱— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) May 30, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.