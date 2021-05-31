Reports | Mauricio Pochettino informs PSG of desire to leave amidst links of move away

While Mauricio Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain have always been a weird mix of sorts, the duo have worked well together with the Argentine leading the club to two trophies in his first half-season. But with them failing to clinch the Ligue 1 title or the Champions League, it has seen reports indicate that Pochettino has been looking to leave. That combined with recent interest from both Tottenham and Real Madrid have piqued the Argentine’s interest with him keen on the move.