Reports | Mauricio Pochettino informs PSG of desire to leave amidst links of move away
Today at 4:13 PM
According to Goal, Paris Saint-Germain have been informed of Mauricio Pochettino’s intention to leave the club amidst interest from both Real Madrid and Tottenham. The Argentine signed for the club in January and has since guided them to both the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions.
While Mauricio Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain have always been a weird mix of sorts, the duo have worked well together with the Argentine leading the club to two trophies in his first half-season. But with them failing to clinch the Ligue 1 title or the Champions League, it has seen reports indicate that Pochettino has been looking to leave. That combined with recent interest from both Tottenham and Real Madrid have piqued the Argentine’s interest with him keen on the move.
It has seen Goal report that Pochettino has reportedly informed PSG of his desire to leave the club in order to make the move either to Spain or to England. While his future destination hasn’t been decided, the 49-year-old is looking to leave the club despite having a year left on his current contract with the Parisians. The report has further added that the Argentine has told Sporting Director Leonardo of his wishes although the Brazilian has recently confirmed that Pochettino has no plans of leaving.
“Mauricio Pochettino has two years on his contract with PSG, and we are very happy,” Leonardo said, reported Goal.
PSG director Leonardo to Europe1: “Mauricio Pochettino has a two-years contract here at PSG... and we are very happy with him”. 🔵🔴 #PSG @JulienFroment— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021
