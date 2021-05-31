Reports | Chelsea looking to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer
Today at 4:43 PM
According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are looking for a new striker and believe that a move for Romelu Lukaku will solve their problems this summer with Thomas Tuchel looking for reinforcements. The Belgian has thrived since his move to Inter Milan with him netting 64 goals across two seasons.
Few expected Romelu Lukaku to do well once he left Manchester United in 2019 but that is exactly what has happened with the Belgian striker transforming Inter Milan. The Belgian scored 34 goals across all competitions in his debut season for the club as they finished one point behind Serie A winners Juventus in the league. But Lukaku and Inter stepped up their game in season number two with the Belgian scoring just 30 goals but contributing to 10 assists as well as Inter swept the title.
It has seen the 28-year-old heavily linked with a move away especially with the Nerazurri looking to sell atleast £80 million worth of players. While that could be made up by selling other players, the club would reportedly be open to a move for Lukaku and it has seen the Daily Mail report that Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the situation. The Blues are looking for a striker this summer despite signing Timo Werner last summer and have been linked to a catalogue of options.
But Lukaku has caught their fancy because the Belgian has prior Premier League experience and has shown that he can single-handedly transform a team’s fortunes on his own. The Blues have also been linked with moves for Harry Kane and Erling Haaland but both forwards would cost upwards of a £100 million with Lukaku the cheaper option.
