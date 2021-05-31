Reached the end of my cycle at Tottenham and it’s time to look elsewhere, admits Serge Aurier

However, a lack of potential game time has seen Aurier explore other options with PSG at the top of his shortlist although the Ivorian does have interest from AC Milan and a few other clubs from across Europe as well. But either way, the 28-year-old has confirmed that his cycle at Tottenham is over and it is time for him to look for a new challenge somewhere with the Spurs board, and his agents, already agreeing to a move albeit with a few conditions.