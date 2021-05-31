Reached the end of my cycle at Tottenham and it’s time to look elsewhere, admits Serge Aurier
Today at 4:55 PM
Serge Aurier has confirmed his desire to leave Tottenham as it's the end of his time with the club with his dream to go back to Paris Saint Germain in the near future. Aurier has been linked with a return to the Ligue 1 giants in the summer alongside AC Milan and a few Spanish clubs.
Serge Aurier has had a mixed bag of a career at Tottenham with the right-back struggling to establish himself as a top star. A squad player at best, his performances at North London have been inconsistent which at best is an indication that his time at Spurs is up and a possible move would prove beneficial to downplay any fears of stagnation. The full-back was linked heavily with a move away last summer but nothing materialized and he stayed in North London.
However, a lack of potential game time has seen Aurier explore other options with PSG at the top of his shortlist although the Ivorian does have interest from AC Milan and a few other clubs from across Europe as well. But either way, the 28-year-old has confirmed that his cycle at Tottenham is over and it is time for him to look for a new challenge somewhere with the Spurs board, and his agents, already agreeing to a move albeit with a few conditions.
“Everyone is aware that if I wanted to extend my deal at Tottenham, I would’ve done so already. I’m not going to do it in six months. I’ve reached the end of a cycle and it’s time to look elsewhere. The two parties, Tottenham’s board and my agents, have agreed upon the conditions. We’ll see after that,” Aurier said, reported Goal.
"I’ve never hidden my desire to return to PSG one day. It’s the club of my heart, the one that I support and I feel free to speak about it. But I don’t want people to think that I’m stuck on them and I’m not closing the door on anyone. But if the club were to make an offer this summer, it’s sure that PSG would be my first choice."
