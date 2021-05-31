No situation for Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez at moment, admits Alejandro Camano
Yesterday at 10:47 PM
Super Agent Alejandro Camano, agent of Inter stars Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez, has revealed that no summer transfer deals are on the cards for his clients at the moment despite interest from outside Italy. Camano also added that "all players have a price" and any move won't be easy.
Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez are some of the most sorted after players, emerging from Inter’s title-winning campaign. Having raised eyebrows through their sensational performances for the Nerazzurri, their prices have shot up considerably in the transfer market with the two men heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from across Europe's best. As Inter looks to balance the books, amidst the financial implications of the Covid 19 pandemic, reports have indicated that the club are set to sell a few players.
With speculations still going on, top clubs across Europe are looking to take advantage of this unfortunate situation at San Siro, clearing Inter’s debt and in the process taking their top assets away for services elsewhere, amidst potential interest from Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich. It has saw the duo's agent, Alejandro Camano, admit that there is no situation for a possible transfer at the moment but it has been a "difficult time for football".
"There is no situation at the moment. I haven’t talked to any club and I don’t think Inter have either. It is a difficult time for football, there is a difficult economic situation. It is not easy to get out of this complicated situation due to Covid-19. I think it is not possible today to say who will leave Inter from Inter to fix this difficult economic situation," Camano said, reported by Goal.
"He is very young, joining Inter was a very intelligent decision. When the transfer window opens, we receive calls you for players, for all the players. The transfer market begins and if Inter is in trouble we will understand what to do. The market will tell."
"Hakimi still has a four-year contract and Lautaro two. In the future I don’t know, all players have a price and I believe that if all of Europe has seen Inter and their title-winning football, all the players will be taken into consideration," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.