No situation for Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez at moment, admits Alejandro Camano

Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez are some of the most sorted after players, emerging from Inter’s title-winning campaign. Having raised eyebrows through their sensational performances for the Nerazzurri, their prices have shot up considerably in the transfer market with the two men heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from across Europe's best. As Inter looks to balance the books, amidst the financial implications of the Covid 19 pandemic, reports have indicated that the club are set to sell a few players.