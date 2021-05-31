Love to replicate Euro 2016 performance but Wales are realistic, asserts Gareth Bale
Today at 7:03 PM
Wales captain Gareth Bale believes that while the team would love to replicate their success from the Euro 2016 at Euro 2020, they will be realistic about their chances this year. The 2016 Euros were a bright one for the Welsh as they reached the semi-finals, losing to winners Portugal.
After Gareth Bale and company lit up Euro 2016 with more than a few dazzling performances in order to reach the semi-final, many fans expect the same from Wales this time around. But with a different coach, a different team and even stronger opposition, it could be a tough ask for the Dragons to replicate a semi-final finish this time around. That is especially with them picked alongside Turkey, Italy and Switzerland in Group A.
However, it saw Gareth Bale admit that while they would love to replicate their performance at the 2016 Euros, it would be very tough for them. The Wales captain also admitted that it will be a tough tournament for them with them going up against the best in the world but they’re more than confident in their ability and will do all they can to be a success.
“We'd love to replicate it but we're realistic. We know it's a different tournament playing different teams and we also have a very different team to what we did have. It's going to be difficult going in against all these top nations. But we're confident in our own ability what we can do on the pitch, and we'll be doing everything to make it as much of a success as we can,” Bale said, reported the BBC.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Chris Coleman
- Gareth Bale
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Euro 2016
- Uefa Euro 2020
- Wales Football Team
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.