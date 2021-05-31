I always stick to the role assigned during a match, reveals Suresh Wangjam

Today at 3:50 PM
Indian footballer Suresh Wangjam reveals that he sticks to his role assigned to him during a game, going on to say that he is a coach’s player. The central midfielder earned a national call-up after a sensational season with Bengaluru FC last season, having played his first match for India in March.
Suresh Wangjam has come a long way since making his appearance at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India. After a couple of impressive seasons with the Indian Arrows, the midfielder has been a vital cog in the Bengaluru FC line-up in the Indian Super League, which also earned him a national team call-up.
The playmaker made his international debut during India’s 1-1 draw against Oman in March, earlier this year. Currently attending a preparatory camp in Qatar ahead of India’s World Cup Qualifiers, Suresh Wangjam, reflecting on his style of play, reveals that he sticks to the role assigned to him during a game, going on to say that he is a coach’s player.
“I am a coach’s player. The role of the player is to execute the plans and stick to the role assigned to him to perfection. The coach will guide me and tell me what he wants from me for my team. I always try to gauge what the coach demands and thereafter I depend on his technical inputs. During the match, I just stick to the role assigned to me,” said Suresh Wangjam, as stated by the AIFF.
Even though he is a central midfielder, there were instances where he played as a winger, but Suresh admitted that he loves the former role. The Manipuri featured in 19 matches for Bengaluru FC last season, having also scored a goal in the process.
“If you ask me I always love to be the box-to-box midfielder. But there have been matches where I started in the wings. So there will be temptations to go for glory in certain moments, but as a player, I need to remember my role. Playing in different positions helps me to gauge the fines aspects associated with every position in the field,” he added.
