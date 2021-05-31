Feel very good at Bayern Munich but I remain open-minded, proclaims Robert Lewandowski
Today at 6:46 PM
Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he is open-minded about his future choices amidst potential transfer speculations although he feels comfortable at Bayern Munich. The Polish forward netted 43 goals across all competition for the Bavarian giants with them lifting the Bundesliga title as well.
Robert Lewandowski has been known for his sensational goal scoring performances at Bayern Munich with the Polish forward thriving for the Bavarian giants. Scoring more than once in multiple matches, his presence provides the fulcrum that Bayern needs to propel and continue their undisputed dominance in the Bundesliga.
Although Lewandowski’s current contract runs until 2023, sources at Goal believe that significant interest from Spain and England has made him think otherwise. However, the 32-year-old insists he is happy in Germany and therefore unlikely to actively push for a move. After having a sensational season for himself, becoming the all-time top scorer for most goals in a single league campaign with 41, it’s safe to say he is enjoying his period of stardom at Bundesliga amidst potential interests from elsewhere
“I remain open-minded. I feel very good at Bayern, the city is superb, it's a great club. I am always curious to learn a new language, a new culture. But whether it will be in football or after my career, even I don't know,” Lewandowski said, reported Goal.
While Bayern Munich did finish the 2020/21 season with another Bundesliga title, their ninth consecutive one, the Bavarians were unable to defend their Champions League crown as they fell short against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals. However, Robert Lewandowski was unable to play in that particular game with the Pole injured and he admitted that he felt helpless because he couldn't play and help his teammates win, with the loss difficult to accept.
“Against PSG, the pain was great. You feel such helplessness, such weakness, the inability to help your teammates win the game. This helplessness bothers me. I think if I had been on the pitch maybe things would have turned out differently. But there is nothing I can do about it. Personally, it was difficult to accept this loss. We could have beaten them easily and moved on to the next round," he added.
