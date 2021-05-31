 user tracker image
    Argentina no longer hosts of Copa America 2021 after COVID-19 crisis

    Both Colombia and Argentina can't host the 2021 Copa America

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:27 PM

    CONMEBOL have confirmed that the Copa America won’t be played in Argentina after a surge in the rise of COVID-19 cases within the country which put the tournament in jeopardy of not being hosted. The South American country was made the lone host after political issues with co-hosts Colombia.

    With serious political unrest and issues within Colombia, it saw the country ruled incapable of hosting the Copa America, with them dropped as co-hosts by CONMEBOL. That came after serious civil upheaval with the protests start at the end of April due to tax and healthcare reforms in the country. It has continued since then with the three prospective venues – Bogota, Medellin and Cali – all hit the most by the protests.

    However, with Argentina handed the full hosting rights, the CONMEBOL have been forced to change that decision as well although that comes amidst a serious rise of COVID-19 cases. The South American country has reportedly the fifth worst COVID outbreak per capita in the world with more than 34,000 cases daily. Not only that, the cases in Argentina have risen by 54% over the last few days which has forced the decision although CONMEBOL didn’t confirm if that was the reason.

    "CONMEBOL is analysing offers from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the continental tournament. Updates will be announced soon,” the organisation said in a statement

