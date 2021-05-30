Will be no Super League project for at least 10 years, asserts Aleksandar Ceferin

Although nine out of the 12 clubs have abandoned the project, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have still stuck to their horses and are arrogant about the potential success of the project. That has seen UEFA consider legal action against the trio but post the Champions League final Aleksandar Ceferin revealed that in his opinion, it will be at least ten years before something similar is proposed again. The UEFA chief further added that the attitude and actions of the three remaining clubs are "shocking".