Will be no Super League project for at least 10 years, asserts Aleksandar Ceferin
Today at 6:45 PM
UEFA President Aleksandar Ceferin believes that it will be at least 10 years before something similar to the Super League is created again. The breakaway league was founded by 12 of Europe's biggest sides but suspended after nine of their founders opted to withdraw from the competition.
One of the worst moments in world football history has to be the Super League's announcement with it arriving to immense hatred from across football. The announcement came as a potential shock when 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs took the world by storm with their decision to create and be a part of an elite league, designed to fill their pockets and capture more “young audiences” with it in the process eliminating any sort of competition that is at the heart and soul of football.
Although nine out of the 12 clubs have abandoned the project, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have still stuck to their horses and are arrogant about the potential success of the project. That has seen UEFA consider legal action against the trio but post the Champions League final Aleksandar Ceferin revealed that in his opinion, it will be at least ten years before something similar is proposed again. The UEFA chief further added that the attitude and actions of the three remaining clubs are "shocking".
“I was disappointed to hear of the creation of the Super League, as it was a conspiracy guided by certain clubs. At the end of the day, it’s very positive that it happened, because it helped clarify what the situation is in European football," Ceferin said, reported Goal
“You can never say never, but I don’t think anything similar will be proposed for at least 10 years. The entire football family considers the attitude of the three remaining clubs to be shocking and unacceptable.”
- Aleksander Ceferin
- English Premier League
- Super League
- Champions League
- Real Madrid
- Fc Barcelona
- Juventus Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.