Very happy at Juventus and Barcelona rumours make no sense, proclaims Matthijs de Ligt

It has seen De Ligt linked with a move away amidst reports that the Dutch defender could be sold to help free up some of the financial burdens for the club. Yet despite all those rumours, the 22-year-old admitted that he has no intentions of leaving Turin as he’s very happy with the club and feels appreciated both on and off the field. De Ligt further added that he also has no clue why he is being linked with a move to Barcelona because the rumours make no sense.