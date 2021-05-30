Very happy at Juventus and Barcelona rumours make no sense, proclaims Matthijs de Ligt
Today at 4:14 PM
In light of rumours linking him with a move away, Matthijs de Ligt has asserted that he is happy at Juventus and has no idea where the rumours linking him to Barcelona are coming from. The defender signed for Juventus a few years ago and has faced a challenging time in Turin since then.
Once considered to be one of the best young players in the world, Matthijs de Ligt has had a tough time since his move to Juventus with the defender still adjusting. However, he hasn’t been helped by the fact that the Old Lady have been in transition themselves with the club struggling to find their right way forward. However, with the financial effects of the COVID-19 virus hurting every club across the world, Juventus have been no different.
It has seen De Ligt linked with a move away amidst reports that the Dutch defender could be sold to help free up some of the financial burdens for the club. Yet despite all those rumours, the 22-year-old admitted that he has no intentions of leaving Turin as he’s very happy with the club and feels appreciated both on and off the field. De Ligt further added that he also has no clue why he is being linked with a move to Barcelona because the rumours make no sense.
"I am very happy at Juve. I feel like a fish in water. I feel good on the pitch and appreciated. Would they let me go? There are plenty of clubs that have money problems, but you should ask the club,” De Ligt said, reported ESPN.
"I don’t know. These [Barcelona rumours] make no sense now. That is not important to me and nobody has informed me about it."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.