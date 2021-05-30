Super League didn’t have the welfare of football at heart, admits Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain was not among the 12 founding members of the Super League with them opting not to join alongside Bayern Munich , Borussia Dortmund , RB Leipzig and a few other clubs from across Europe. The breakaway league had plans to create a separate league instead of UEFA driven competitions with them looking to transform the current footballing landscape for, what they believe, was the betterment of the game.

Although the plan collapsed within a few days following the public outcry, Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes football is better off without the controversial idea. The PSG president expressed strong condemnation of the now-defunct super league project and added that he believes that football is the game of the masses and that is how it should be.

"Football has been around for years and years. The Super League did not have at heart to defend the interests of football. You can envisage changes but not break the tradition that every club can hope to achieve their dreams,” Al-Khelaifi said, reported Goal.

“All teams must have the opportunity to take part in the biggest competitions one day, and while remaining under the wing of UEFA. The Champions League is a very strong brand that must be preserved, but we must always be able to adapt to the market, and this is true for all competitions, domestic or international."