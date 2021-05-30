Reports | Real Madrid closing in on move for former Lille Sporting Director Luis Campos
Today at 5:56 PM
According to Goal, Real Madrid are inching closer towards a move for Luis Campos with the former Lille Sporting director set to join their ranks as the club continues their remodel. The 56-year-old left the Ligue 1 champions in December 2020 after reported differences between him and the new owners.
With Zinedine Zidane leaving Real Madrid earlier this month, it has seen the Los Blancos start a process of remodelling their team after their first trophyless campaign in twelve years. That includes not only a new manager and new backroom staff but also changes across the way the club operates. It has seen them linked with a move for Luis Campos with the former Monaco and Lille sporting director considered to be one of the best on the planet.
Campos, 56, also spent a year at the Santiago Bernabeu as a scout before he left to sign for Monaco and played a key role in the club’s success. That includes discovering Kylian Mbappe and building their title-winning 2016/17 season before leaving for LOSC Lille. It has seen Goal report that Real Madrid are already in the process of signing Campos with them inching closer towards a move.
The report has indicated that talks have been ongoing for more than two months with neither party keen on rushing the decision. This comes after Campos left Lille in December 2020, after he set up Christopher Galtier with a team more than capable of winning the Ligue 1 title, which they did.
