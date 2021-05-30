Reports | Juventus to offer Paulo Dybala contract extension at Massimiliano Allegri's request

But the Argentine's future has been up in the air for a while with his current contract set to expire in June 2022 and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium. However, Goal has reported that the Argentine is set to earn a contract extension with the two parties set to re-open contract talks later this week. The report also indicated that this is something that Massimiliano Allegri wants to be done with him keen to keep Dybala at the club.