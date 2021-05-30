Reports | Juventus to offer Paulo Dybala contract extension at Massimiliano Allegri's request
Today at 7:27 PM
According to Goal, Paulo Dybala is set for fresh contract talks at Juventus with Massimiliano Allegri eager to secure the forward's long-term future after returning to Turin. Allegri has reportedly stated his preference for the brilliant playmaker and wants to tie down his future at the Old Lady.
Paulo Dybala has been one of the most consistent players, thriving in the Juventus attack time and again coming up with clutch performances for the team whenever needed. Although he has had a slow start to the season owing to injury and COVID-19 problems, Dybala has managed to make an impact in the latter half of the season which propelled Juventus to a top-four finish ahead of Napoli.
But the Argentine's future has been up in the air for a while with his current contract set to expire in June 2022 and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium. However, Goal has reported that the Argentine is set to earn a contract extension with the two parties set to re-open contract talks later this week. The report also indicated that this is something that Massimiliano Allegri wants to be done with him keen to keep Dybala at the club.
The Italian replaced Andrea Pirlo as the new Juventus manager earlier this month and while reports suggest that the Old Lady are looking to cash in on the Argentine, Allegri’s preference for the playmaker could play a key role in changing the situation. Under Allegri, Dybala has had some brilliant performances, netting 74 times in the process. So much remains to be seen regarding Dybala’s future and what it would mean for Juventus.
