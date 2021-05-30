Reports | Arsenal tracking Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba

With Arsenal winning the FA Cup at the end of the 2019/20 season, many fans and critics expected the Gunners to kick on from there and improve performances. However, the 2020/21 season did not go according to plan with Arsenal getting knocked out of the Europa League in the semi-finals and them also finishing 8th on the league table. It meant that for the first time in over 25 years, the North London side won’t be playing European football next season.