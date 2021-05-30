Reports | Arsenal tracking Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba
Today at 5:01 PM
According to the Athletic, Arsenal are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer with moves for both Jules Kounde and Edmond Tapsoba. The Gunners are looking to improve their team following a poor 2020/21 season especially with the club finishing outside a European place.
With Arsenal winning the FA Cup at the end of the 2019/20 season, many fans and critics expected the Gunners to kick on from there and improve performances. However, the 2020/21 season did not go according to plan with Arsenal getting knocked out of the Europa League in the semi-finals and them also finishing 8th on the league table. It meant that for the first time in over 25 years, the North London side won’t be playing European football next season.
That has forced Mikel Arteta’s hand with reports indicating that the Arsenal boss and the club’s board are planning for a major overhaul this summer. It has seen The Athletic report that amongst the club’s targets are Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba with two defenders at the top of their shortlist. However, both possess hurdles to leap over with £50 million fees quoted alongside the fact that both men are looking to play European football.
The defenders aren’t the only targets though with a permanent move for Martin Odegaard on the cards or a move for Emiliano Buendia with the club looking for a playmaker. However, any permanent move made this season will only be reportedly possible after the club offload a few players in order to make any move possible.
