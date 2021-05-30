N'Golo Kante is the best midfielder in the world, proclaims Cesar Azpilicueta
Today at 5:28 PM
Cesar Azpilicueta has proclaimed his admiration for N'Golo Kante, dubbing him one of the world’s best midfielders. Kante had put in a man of the match performance for Chelsea in their Champions League clash against Manchester City, helping the Blues lift the coveted trophy in the process.
It’s safe to say that since N’Golo Kante enjoyed his breakout Premier League winning season with Leicester City, he had established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. Six years later the Frenchman has a glittering CV for himself and a trophy list that includes another Premier League title, the World Cup, Europa League and others in the process. Furthermore, the 30-year-old won his third successive man of the match award as Chelsea beat Manchester City to lift their second Champions League trophy.
The talisman for Chelsea in most scenarios, Kante’s pace and energy had been truly reflected in the backdrop of the game managing to be always in the thick of the action, with him thriving on the biggest stages for both club and country. It has seen Cesar Azpilicueta in awe of his teammate, congratulating the brilliant shift that Kante had put propelling them to a Champions League glory.
"It's straightforward, yes he is the best in the world. He does everything. The energy he brings, I don't know how many ball recoveries he had today. The way he drives the ball forward, he covers so much ground. It is special to have him. Of course, when we don't have him we miss him. After winning the World Cup and now Champions League, he is still so humble as a person. I am so happy for him, he is a massive part of this team and I am very happy to have him next to me for a few years," Azpilicueta said, reported Goal.
