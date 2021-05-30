N'Golo Kante is the best midfielder in the world, proclaims Cesar Azpilicueta

"It's straightforward, yes he is the best in the world. He does everything. The energy he brings, I don't know how many ball recoveries he had today. The way he drives the ball forward, he covers so much ground. It is special to have him. Of course, when we don't have him we miss him. After winning the World Cup and now Champions League, he is still so humble as a person. I am so happy for him, he is a massive part of this team and I am very happy to have him next to me for a few years," Azpilicueta said, reported Goal.