My desire is to win more and work to close gap in England, proclaims Thomas Tuchel
Today at 6:38 PM
In light of Chelsea winning the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel has asserted that his goal is to keep going forward, keep winning and to close the gap in England. The Blues’ boss also hinted at a potential extension to his 18 month contract with the club and a talk with owner Roman Abramovich.
Few expected Chelsea to walk away victorious in the Champions League final despite the fact that Thomas Tuchel and his men had beaten Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City twice this season. Once in the FA Cup semi-final and once in the league but despite that, Chelsea were the underdogs. Yet, that didn’t seem to matter for them as the Blues dominated City on the break and walked away as 1-0 winners on the night.
It’s the club’s second Champions League trophy with it being Thomas Tuchel’s first in two finals with the German coach reaching the 2019/20 final as well with PSG. However, in light of the victory, reports have indicated that Tuchel is set to get a contract extension to his 18-month current deal and the German admitted that he’s not 100% sure if he is getting an extension. The Chelsea boss also added that the desire to win more trophies and titles are still there which is exactly what he’ll tell owner Roman Abramovich.
"I'm not even 100 per cent sure, but maybe I have a new contract now. It can be, my manager said something about it, but I do not know. So let's check this first. I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch, this was the best moment for a first meeting. Or the worst, because from now on it can only get worse! We will speak tomorrow, speak later, speak tomorrow, and looking forward to this," Tuchel said, reported Goal.
"I can assure him that I will stay hungry, that I want the next title and I feel absolutely happy, as a part of a really ambitious club, a strong part of a strong group. That suits my belief and my passion for football at the moment perfectly.
"So my desire is to go for more victories, to grow as a coach and to push the group on the first day of the next season to the limit. We have work to do to close the gap, and this is what I'm all about. And so it will be nice to meet him a bit closer. We are in contact but not personally, he knows what's going on from me directly. But now it's nice to meet him,” he added.
