Istanbul will host UEFA Super Cup this year and 2023 Champions League final, claims Mehmet Kasapoglu

Owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Turkey, it saw the UK government place the country on their red list which forced UEFA to move the Champions League final from Istanbul. It was the second straight season that the pandemic has forced the Champions League final to be moved to Portugal from Turkey with the Ataturk Olympic Stadium still waiting to host one since 2005. It also saw Uefa, reportedly, reveal that it would compensate Turkey as a result of the losses that it had to face owing to the rescheduling.