Istanbul will host UEFA Super Cup this year and 2023 Champions League final, claims Mehmet Kasapoglu
Today at 6:06 PM
Turkey's Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoglu has confirmed that Istanbul will host both the 2023 Champions League final and the 2021 Super Cup. The Ataturk Olympic Stadium was set to host this year's Champions League final but it was shifted to Portugal with issues over COVID-19 protocols.
Owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Turkey, it saw the UK government place the country on their red list which forced UEFA to move the Champions League final from Istanbul. It was the second straight season that the pandemic has forced the Champions League final to be moved to Portugal from Turkey with the Ataturk Olympic Stadium still waiting to host one since 2005. It also saw Uefa, reportedly, reveal that it would compensate Turkey as a result of the losses that it had to face owing to the rescheduling.
As a result, Saint Petersburg is set to host the 2022 Champions League final while Munich was scheduled to host the 2023 final but things have been moved around now. As compensation, Munich’s responsibilities have been shifted to Istanbul which means Istanbul will be responsible for hosting the 2023 Champions League final and that was confirmed by Mehmet Kasapoglu. The Turkish minister of Youth and Sport further added that Istanbul will also host the 2021/22 UEFA Super Cup.
"We had completed all our preparations for this competition and made our plans. We would like a final with enthusiastic fans in the stands, but it was not possible under pandemic conditions. Ataturk Olympic Stadium hosted an unforgettable final in 2005. It could do so again. However, there may be a need to revise some of your plans during the pandemic," Kasapoglu said, reported Goal.
"We waive our rights this year. But we brought two great competitions to our country. We will host the UEFA Super Cup this year and the Champions League final in 2023."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.