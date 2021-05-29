Reports | Paris Saint-Germain front-runners to sign Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi
Today at 5:46 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Achraf Hakimi despite the fact that Inter Milan have priced the full-back at €60 million. The Parisians are looking to add reinforcements this summer and are leading the race for Hakimi ahead of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.
Few expected Inter Milan to break down the team that won them their first Scudetto in a decade but financial issues have forced the club’s hands. It has been widely reported that the Serie A giants could lose their big names with them set to sell about 80 million worth of players this season. It saw Antonio Conte opt to leave with Simone Inzaghi replacing the Italian boss at the helm.
However, the exodus has started with Achraf Hakimi’s name first on the chopping block amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the fact that the Parisians are keen on a move for the full-back especially after his fantastic debut season in Italy. However, while talks over a move have already begun between the two sides, Inter Milan have set an asking price of €60 million.
That could prove slightly problematic even for PSG especially with Bayern Munich and Chelsea sitting second and third in line respectively in the race for Hakimi. However, all this could be a moot point if Real Madrid, who have the right of first refusal via a clause inserted when they sold him to Inter, opt to take their option and make the move instead. But Romano and ESPN have reported that there has been no contact made by the Madrid board as of yet.
Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Achraf Hakimi. Talks on but no agreement yet - Inter want more than €60m to sell Hakimi. 🇫🇷🔵 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021
Real Madrid have a right of first refusal for Hakimi - they can match any offer but there’s no contact from Real board as of today.
