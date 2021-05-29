Reports | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be provided up to £150 million for new signings
Today at 9:43 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester United will be provided with up to £150 million to reinforce their team with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to strengthen five areas of the squad. The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League this season and reached the Europa League final, losing to Villarreal.
Manchester United has had a decent season coming in second behind league leaders Manchester City but their loss in the Europa League final has hurt fans, critics and the players alike with them looking to do better going forward. However, in order to do that, reports have indicated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the club needs to make improvements to the team and that includes signing new stars this summer.
It has seen ESPN report that the United board has generated transfer funds of over £150 million purely for reasons of providing a finishing touch to an already compact squad which will prove useful in getting over the finish line, once and for all. The report has further added that the board has informed Solskjaer that three first-team players should be the priority this summer but reports indicate that Solkskjaer wants five new players.
They are a new striker, winger, defensive midfielder, centre-back and right-back although reports have indicated that Tom Heaton, having left Aston Villa earlier this week, is the first signing to arrive as the backup goalkeeper on a free transfer. Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Pau Torres, Sven Botman, Raphael Varane, Declan Rice and Max Aarons are among the potential targets believed to provide Manchester United with the finishing edge.
