Reports | Atletico Madrid open talks to sign Udinese captain Rodrigo de Paul
Today at 5:36 PM
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid are looking into the possibility of them signing Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese with a €40 million fee quoted by the Italian side. The 27-year-old thrived this season for the Italian side and has been heavily linked with a move away.
Few fans expected Rodrigo de Paul to thrive for Udinese especially after the midfielder’s failed spell with Valencia but things have changed for the Argentine. Somehow, the Italian league has proven to be just what De Paul has needed with him making 184 appearances for the Serie A side since his move. Not only that, the 27-year-old has not only been a consistent presence for the club but has also found the net more and more over the last few years.
That includes 19 goal contributions this season which has attracted the attention from across Europe, especially with De Paul doing extremely well on his underlying statistics. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Atletico Madrid have got the jump on the rest with them opening talks over a potential move for the Argentine. Romano has reported that Atletico have made their first bid as well with €20 million offered plus a few players including Nehuen Perez.
However, that does fall well short of Udinese’s €40 million price tag although negotiations between the two clubs are still ongoing with Atletico Madrid reportedly confident that they can reach a deal. But with other sides also keen on a move for the Udinese captain, the Los Rojiblancos will have to make their move quickly or risk losing out on one of the Serie A’s best.
Atlético Madrid have opened talks to sign Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese. Many clubs in the race - Atléti offered €20m + players included as Nehuen Perez, Udinese want around €40m to sell de Paul. 🇦🇷🔴 @DiMarzio @SkySport #Atleti— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2021
