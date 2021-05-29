Reports | Atletico Madrid open talks to sign Udinese captain Rodrigo de Paul

Few fans expected Rodrigo de Paul to thrive for Udinese especially after the midfielder’s failed spell with Valencia but things have changed for the Argentine. Somehow, the Italian league has proven to be just what De Paul has needed with him making 184 appearances for the Serie A side since his move. Not only that, the 27-year-old has not only been a consistent presence for the club but has also found the net more and more over the last few years.