Real Madrid sign David Alaba on a free transfer with a five-year contract in place
Today at 5:54 PM
Real Madrid has confirmed the signing of star defender David Alaba on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Bayern Munich. Extremely versatile, the 28-year-old has joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer, signing a five-year deal ending his long association in Germany.
David Alaba has been a prolific player for Bayern Munich, making 431 appearances for them during his 13 years at the Bundesliga side. Considered to be a utility player, Alaba came through the youth ranks at Bayern Munich after joining the German club in 2008. Capable of playing at left-back, central defence or in midfield, Alaba has thrived for Bayern but with him refusing to extend his contract, it saw both parties opt to part ways.
However, despite interest from Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester United and a myriad of other clubs, the Austrian picked Real Madrid with the Los Blancos also heavily linked. The Santiago Bernabeu side have been looking to reinforce their back-line and believe that Alaba will serve as a proper replacement for their ageing defence. Arriving as one of the most decorated Austrians, winning 28 different titles, his brilliance will serve to be one of the key factors in propelling Real Madrid to new and improved heights.
The club confirmed the news in a statement released on Twitter with a short one on their website as well which revealed that Alaba would be unveiled after the Euro 2020. It also confirmed the rumours as well with the Austrian signing a five year deal with the Los Blancos.
“Real Madrid C. F. has reached an agreement with David Alaba for the player to join the club for the next five seasons. David Alaba will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player after the end of the 2021 European Championship." reads the statement on Real Madrid's website.
💻 #WelcomeAlaba pic.twitter.com/acS6QDtNkb— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 28, 2021
