Real Madrid sign David Alaba on a free transfer with a five-year contract in place

However, despite interest from Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester United and a myriad of other clubs, the Austrian picked Real Madrid with the Los Blancos also heavily linked. The Santiago Bernabeu side have been looking to reinforce their back-line and believe that Alaba will serve as a proper replacement for their ageing defence. Arriving as one of the most decorated Austrians, winning 28 different titles, his brilliance will serve to be one of the key factors in propelling Real Madrid to new and improved heights.