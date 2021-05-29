Paris Saint-Germain not looking to let Mauricio Pochettino leave this summer, reveals Guillem Balague
According to Guillem Balague, Paris Saint-Germain are not looking to let Mauricio Pochettino leave the club this summer despite serious interest from Tottenham. The North London side are looking for a new manager to replace Jose Mourinho with the Argentine at the top of their shortlist.
Having parted ways with Jose Mourinho last month, Tottenham appointed Ryan Mason as their caretaker coach but that didn’t work out as Spurs finished seventh in the league. Not only that, they also lost the Carabao Cup to Manchester City and it has seen the club look for a brand new boss. But with their reported top choices in Julian Nagelsmann and Erik ten Hag committing elsewhere, it has seen the North London club not appoint a replacement as of yet.
However, they have been linked with a move for quite a few options with Roberto Martinez, Maurizio Sarri and a few others all on the list. But a shock name that has emerged is Mauricio Pochettino with the former Tottenham manager linked with the gig. This comes despite the fact that the Argentine only signed with PSG in January but a tough end to the season has reportedly placed him on thin ice.
Yet, while Spurs have contacted Pochettino, Guillem Balague has revealed that the 49-year-old has already started planning for the next season with the Parisians. Not only that, the transfer expert further added that returning to England is a goal for Pochettino but at the moment, PSG have no intention of letting him go and are shocked by the coverage the news is getting.
"Returning to England is a goal, but he's started planning next season with PSG decision makers. PSG have got no intention to let him go and are surprised by the amount of coverage about something they are not contemplating," Balague said, reported the BBC.
"His [Pochettino's] relationship with Levy has improved and, as they are looking for a profile like him, why not consider him? So they asked."
