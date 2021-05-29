Napoli confirm appointment of Luciano Spalletti as their new manager
Today at 7:04 PM
In a brief statement, Napoli have confirmed that they have appointed former Inter Milan and AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti as their new manager. This comes not even a week after Gennaro Gattuso was confirmed to have left the club after Napoli failed to secure a place in the Champions League.
Nobody was surprised when Gennaro Gattuso left, with there being the writing on the wall despite the former AC Milan boss leading the club to a Coppa Italia last season. The Italian and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly had a falling out and that combined with the club’s failure to finish in a top four spot saw them part ways with Gattuso. However, his replacement has been up in the air with links to some of Italy’s best managers but things have finally settled down.
That is because Napoli have confirmed that Luciano Spalletti will be taking over with the club handing the reigns to the former Inter Milan and AS Roma coach. The move was confirmed by Napoli and by owner Aurelio De Laurentiis on Twitter with the latter even releasing a small statement. The 62-year-old brings in a wealth of experience having managed across Italy and in Russia as well.
“I am pleased to announce that Luciano Spalletti will be the new Napoli coach starting from next July 1st. Welcome Luciano, together we will do a great job,” De Laurentiis said on Twitter.
✍️ | Benvenuto Mister Spalletti!— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) May 29, 2021
Sono lieto di comunicare che Luciano Spalletti sarà il nuovo allenatore del Napoli a partire dal prossimo 1 luglio. Benvenuto Luciano, insieme faremo un grande lavoro. Aurelio De Laurentiis— AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) May 29, 2021
