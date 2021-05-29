Napoli confirm appointment of Luciano Spalletti as their new manager

Nobody was surprised when Gennaro Gattuso left, with there being the writing on the wall despite the former AC Milan boss leading the club to a Coppa Italia last season. The Italian and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly had a falling out and that combined with the club’s failure to finish in a top four spot saw them part ways with Gattuso. However, his replacement has been up in the air with links to some of Italy’s best managers but things have finally settled down.