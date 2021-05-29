Manchester City has to suffer if they want to win Champions League final, asserts Pep Guardiola

However, Tuchel has managed to already beat Manchester City twice this season, once league and in the FA Cup semi-final, and it has many City fans concerned it will happen again. But that saw Guardiola admit that while Manchester City could dominate Chelsea, they will have to "suffer" in order to win the final and added that their job is far from done. He also went on to add that everyone wants to win but they need to adapt to the circumstances and do it.