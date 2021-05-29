Manchester City has to suffer if they want to win Champions League final, asserts Pep Guardiola
Today at 6:01 PM
Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City will have to suffer the threat Chelsea possess if they want to win the Champions League final clash in Porto. The Cityzens are on the verge of becoming the first team in the club’s history to lift the Champions League for the first time.
Manchester City are one of the few teams to remain unbeaten at the European level this season. City, whose only European trophy remains the 1970 European Cup-Winners' Cup, are making their first-ever Champions League final appearance against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in Estadio do Dragao stadium. Although this would be Guardiola’s third attempt in securing Champions League glory after guiding Barcelona to glory in 2009 and 2011 but this is his first final since 2011.
However, Tuchel has managed to already beat Manchester City twice this season, once league and in the FA Cup semi-final, and it has many City fans concerned it will happen again. But that saw Guardiola admit that while Manchester City could dominate Chelsea, they will have to "suffer" in order to win the final and added that their job is far from done. He also went on to add that everyone wants to win but they need to adapt to the circumstances and do it.
"I am pretty sure we will have to suffer to win the final. In most of the time in finals, you have to suffer. You have to adjust to the bad moments, but you have to be yourself. We suffered in the games against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals and semifinals. We suffered, the opponent was better, but we stuck together," Guardiola said, reported by ESPN.
"Tomorrow we'll have momentum, but it won't be 90 minutes for one side. We'll stick together and try to use it. Everyone wants to win, but you have to play, sometimes you have to play one way and have to adapt to circumstances. Some players go out and have more pressure and tension. Better players can struggle, but you have to handle it. The guys who can suffer will suffer. We'll have to suffer to win."
