Igor Stimac get contract extension, set to stay till September 2021

Today at 3:11 PM
Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac has been given a contract extension by the AIFF, with the Croat set to stay till September 2021. The AIFF (All India Football Federation) technical committee also appointed Savio Madeira as the interim technical director in place of outgoing Isac Doru.
It was following Stephen Constantine’s resignation from the post that Igor Stimac was appointed as India’s head coach back in 2019. However, apart from the historic 0-0 draw against Qatar in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, there’s not much to boast about for the Croat in his tenure.
While India is out of contention for a World Cup berth, but can still make a cut to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, with a couple of wins in their remaining qualifiers next month. Just days ahead of their match against Qatar, Igor Stimac has been given a contract extension by the AIFF, with the Croat set to stay till September 2021.
”The committee unanimously decided to extend national team head coach Igor Stimac’s contract till September 2021,” read a statement from the AIFF, after its technical committee’s virtual meeting.
The AIFF technical committee also announced Savio Madeira as the interim technical director in place of Isac Doru. It was learnt that Doru’s contract also expired around the same time as Stimac’s, but the former did not get a contract extension.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.