Think Memphis Depay is strong but he is not one of best players in world, admits Juninho
Today at 5:01 PM
Olympique Lyon Sporting director Juninho has expressed criticized Memphis Depay suggesting that the Dutch forward should realise that he's not one of the best. The former Manchester United man finished as Lyon's top scorer with 21 goals in Ligue 1, with him finishing just behind Kylian Mbappe.
Memphis Depay has had a prolific rise in his career since departing from Manchester United with the forward thriving in the Ligue 1. Since signing for them, Depay played 176 times for Lyon across all competitions, scoring 75 goals and in the process developing his reputation as one of the most inform forwards in European football. Not only that, his performances have seen him earn a potential move to Barcelona in the upcoming summer window.
However, not everyone has warmed up to Depay as Juninho warned the Dutch international to stay grounded and realise his place. The Lyon Sporting Director has accused the striker of wanting the entire team to revolve around him, drawing similarity to the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and co. Furthermore, Juninho went onto say that in his opinion, while Depay is a "strong" player, the 27-year-old needs to realise that he is not one of the best in the world.
“Memphis Depay just wanted a team for himself. It’s not a criticism, I had a good relationship with him. But on the other hand, the whole team had to revolve around him and that is very hard. Everyone should feel like they’re working the same," Juninho said, reported Goal.
“There are only four players in the world where you have to do everything for them: Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Mbappe. If you have one of them, then the team can revolve around them. Sorry, I think that Depay is strong, but he’s not at their level. And I think that he has to work harder without the ball.”
