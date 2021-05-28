Think Memphis Depay is strong but he is not one of best players in world, admits Juninho

However, not everyone has warmed up to Depay as Juninho warned the Dutch international to stay grounded and realise his place. The Lyon Sporting Director has accused the striker of wanting the entire team to revolve around him, drawing similarity to the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and co. Furthermore, Juninho went onto say that in his opinion, while Depay is a "strong" player, the 27-year-old needs to realise that he is not one of the best in the world.