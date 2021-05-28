Juventus sack Andrea Pirlo amidst rumours of Massimiliano Allegri’s return
Today at 4:53 PM
Juventus have confirmed Andrea Pirlo will be leaving the club after just one season as head coach. The rookie coach had managed to secure a top-four finish alongside a Coppa Italia, but it was not enough to keep his job, with reports of Massimiliano Allegri set to replace the outgoing coach.
Andrea Pirlo’s short stint at Juventus head coach has not gone the way he had planned, but the Italian had deemed that it was enough to keep him in business for one more season at the club in order to test his football ideals even more. But that is not the way things have gone with Juventus confirming that Pirlo has been sacked as their manager. This comes after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Massimiliano Allegri is set to return to Turin within the next few days to replace Pirlo..
The Bianconeri confirmed the news via a statement released on their official Twitter page and bid a fond farewell to the club legend after just one season at the helm. The statement, however, made no mention of a potential replacement or when they will announce one despite links to former boss Allegri. As the football world bids adieu to a club legend, much remains to be seen regarding the future of Andrea Pirlo.
"Thank you, Andrea. These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together.A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach. To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one's own means, especially in a period marked by thousands of difficulties, with the world forced by the pandemic to reinvent its own rules day after day,” the statement reads on Juventus’ official website.
"Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach. An adventure of transformation, seeking, and often managing, to bring his ideas and his experience as a champion on the pitch from the 'other side' of the fence. Since in football, what counts are the victories, let's remember them. In the space of a few short months Pirlo's Juve has raised two trophies: the Italian Supercup and the Coppa Italia.
“He, as coach, brought home brilliant victories on the most prestigious of fields, from San Siro to Camp Nou.For all this, for the courage, the dedication, the passion with which he demonstrated every day, our thanks go to the Maestro, the Coach and to Andrea, that really comes from the heart. As well as our good luck for the future that will surely be a wonderful one."
Grazie di tutto, Mister @Pirlo_Official!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 28, 2021
