Juventus sack Andrea Pirlo amidst rumours of Massimiliano Allegri’s return

Andrea Pirlo’s short stint at Juventus head coach has not gone the way he had planned, but the Italian had deemed that it was enough to keep him in business for one more season at the club in order to test his football ideals even more. But that is not the way things have gone with Juventus confirming that Pirlo has been sacked as their manager. This comes after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Massimiliano Allegri is set to return to Turin within the next few days to replace Pirlo..