Jack Grealish is 100% fit for postponed Euro 2020, proclaims Dean Smith
Today at 3:57 PM
Dean Smith has revealed that Jack Grealish’s performances at Euros won't’ be an issue as Aston Villa man is fully fit and in top physical condition. The Villa captain has had a terrific season, registering seven goals and 12 assists to help his club thrive despite various niggles and issues.
Jack Grealish has enjoyed a wonderful season in the Premier League with the midfielder finishing behind only the likes of Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne in the race for the Playmaker of the year award. Not only that, the Aston Villa captain has been a talismanic presence for the club, often shocking fans and critics alike with his performances. But an unexpected shin injury in February forced him to spend the next two and a half months on the sidelines.
But with the Euros around the corner, concerns have been raised about Grealish’s fitness issues and whether he would make it to the final cut despite the Villa captain making Gareth Southgate's 33 man provisional squad. Yet, despite the issues, Grealish played in the club's final four Premier League games, and it saw Dean Smith assert the fact that the 25-year-old is “100% fit” and he admitted that they wouldn’t have played the midfielder had he not been fully fit.
“He is 100% fit. Firstly, we had to make sure he was ready to play for Aston Villa. We wouldn’t take a risk with only four games to go, with a player of Jack’s standing and quality, unless it was the right thing to do. We all believed it was the right thing to do – for him and for Aston Villa. Then once the season finished, if he gets picked, which hopefully he does, then it’s the right thing for England as well. If we felt there was any kind of future risk then we would have just shut him down for the rest of the season and he wouldn’t have had the chance to go to the Euros,” Smith said, reported Goal.
“It can recur but we’re taking steps to make sure it doesn’t.It’s like a car: You have the springs on the car to help the balance and that’s what the muscles do in the calf. It helps protect the bone from the loading. We’ve just got to build up his muscles in that area – not the muscles that you see on the back because they’re obviously big enough but the smaller ones on the side.”
