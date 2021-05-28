Indian Men retain 105th spot in FIFA rankings; Eves slip four places to 57th

Today at 3:21 PM
The Indian football team retained its 105th spot as the latest FIFA rankings released earlier this week. The Blue Tigers are yet to play a competitive international match since their World Cup Qualifier against Oman last November, but they’ve played a couple of friendlies in March earlier this year.
International football has been hard to come by in the past one-and-half years since the pandemic struck in March 2020. The dry phase has had a direct effect on the latest FIFA rankings, where the top 50 has remained unchanged with Belgium still at the pole position.
Meanwhile, India has retained their 105th spot, as per the release on Tuesday. In the women’s category, India slipped by four spots to the 57th position.
"With only one match played since the last edition was published a Ukraine-Bahrain friendly that ended all square (1-1) the top 50 remains unchanged, with Belgium leading the way from France and Brazil," read a statement from FIFA.
"Bahrain's one-place gain (98, +1) is the only movement among the 210 national teams that make up the Ranking. Ukraine remain 24th but, having dropped points, have enabled nearest pursuers Serbia to close the gap on them,” added the statement.
However, with international tournaments scheduled in the next few months, including the Euro 2020, Copa America and the Asian FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, there should be significant changes in the rankings before the next release.
