AC Milan sign LOSC Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan with Gianluigi Donnarumma set to leave

The 25-year-old is set to replace 22-year-old Donnarumma who is set to leave as a free agent this summer after refusing to sign a new contract with the Rossoneri. Maignan will move to Serie A after representing France at the European Championship with AC Milan's statement confirming the same. It also revealed that the former LOSC Lille man will wear the number 16 on his back but didn't reveal a transfer fee..