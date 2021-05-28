AC Milan sign LOSC Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan with Gianluigi Donnarumma set to leave
AC Milan have confirmed that they have secured the services of Mike Maignan with the Frenchman signing a five-year contract having joined from LOSC Lille. Maignan was a mainstay for the Ligue 1 side and played a key role, with 23 clean sheets as they lifted their first Ligue 1 title in a decade.
Mike Maignan has had a terrific season for himself, playing a key role as Lille lifted the Ligue 1 title and it subsequently earned him a move to AC Milan to replace the outgoing Gianluigi Donnarumma. Potentially nothing short of a rock at the back, his 23 clean sheets have proved to be a greater influence at the back of Lille defence with the Frenchman even linked with a move to Chelsea last summer.
The 25-year-old is set to replace 22-year-old Donnarumma who is set to leave as a free agent this summer after refusing to sign a new contract with the Rossoneri. Maignan will move to Serie A after representing France at the European Championship with AC Milan's statement confirming the same. It also revealed that the former LOSC Lille man will wear the number 16 on his back but didn't reveal a transfer fee..
"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of French player Mike Maignan from LOSC Lille, who will be joining the Club starting from 1 July 2021. The goalkeeper has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2026 and will wear the number 16 jersey," reads the statement on the club's website.
"Born in Cayenne (French Guayana) on 3 July 1995, Mike Maignan spent his youth career at Paris Saint-Germain. In the summer of 2015, he moved to LOSC Lille, where he made 180 appearances over six seasons, winning the French Ligue 1 title in the season just ended.
"After having played in all age categories of the French National Team, from Under 16 to Under 21, he made his senior international debut in October 2020 and is now part of the 26-man squad for Euro 2020."
