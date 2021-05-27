UEFA fine Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan for financial ties to betting company

A week after Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed a one-year extension with AC Milan, which will see him play into his 40s, reports indicated that UEFA were set to investigate the striker. This was following a Swedish newspaper, Aftonbladet, which had reported that the AC Milan forward is a part-owner of a betting company in Sweden called Bethard and had been since 2018. That goes against FIFA’s rules and their Code of Ethics with breaching it leading to a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs and a potential ban for a maximum of three years.