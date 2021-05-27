Super League | Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona hit back after UFEA open disciplinary proceedings

Following confirmation that UEFA have launched disciplinary proceedings against the three remaining Super League sides, the trio have released a statement hitting back at the body. The trio includes Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus with them the only three sides left in the Super League.

While the creation of the Super League shocked and awed many people, the way it crumbled to pieces shocked fans and critics alike. Especially with the entire project suspended 48 hours within its launch last month after nine of the founders withdrew. That includes the six English clubs with them later joined by Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. However, while the nine have since made their way back into UEFA’s good books, the remaining three sides are still fighting.

It has seen UEFA open disciplinary proceedings on Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus and the trio could potentially face charges for breaching legal guidelines. However, in a joint statement released by the three sides, they maintain their innocence although they are unhappy with things. The statement also hit out at UEFA as the disciplinary proceedings opened by the governing body are “incomprehensible and is a direct attack”.

“FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF wish to express their absolute rejection of the insistent coercion that UEFA has been maintaining towards three of the most relevant institutions in the history of football. This alarming attitude constitutes a flagrant breach of the decision of the courts of justice, which have already made a clear statement warning UEFA to refrain from taking any action that could penalise the founding clubs of the Super League while the legal proceedings are ongoing,” reads the statement.

“Therefore, the opening of disciplinary proceedings by UEFA is incomprehensible and is a direct attack against the rule of law that we, the citizens of the European Union, have democratically built up, while constituting a lack of respect toward the authority of the courts of justice themselves.”

The clubs also continue to be staunch in their stance for the Super League with them keen on the fact that it improves European football and could even increase the interest in the sport. The statement ended with the fact that the three clubs do want to debate and dialogue a future for football but they are going to either “reform football” or “watch its inevitable downfall”.

“From the beginning, the Super League has been promoted with the aim of improving the situation of European football, through permanent dialogue with UEFA and with the objective to increase the interest in the sport and to offer fans the best possible show. This objective has to be achieved in a framework of sustainability and solidarity, especially in a precarious economic situation such as the one many clubs in Europe are currently experiencing.

“Instead of exploring ways of modernizing football through open dialogue, UEFA expects us to withdraw the ongoing court proceedings that question their monopoly over European football. Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid, all of them more than a century old, will not accept any form of coercion or intolerable pressure, while they remain strong in their willingness to debate, respectfully and through dialogue, the urgent solutions that football currently needs.

“Either we reform football or we will have to watch its inevitable downfall.”

FC Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid remain committed to modernizing football through an open dialogue with UEFA



Full statement:

🔗 https://t.co/xBANxm4jtL pic.twitter.com/zJbb4BmxZ7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 26, 2021